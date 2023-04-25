Are Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) closed at $154.00 down -0.54% from its previous closing price of $154.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 606144 shares were traded. GLOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $155.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Globant S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On February 02, 2023, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $291.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 13, 2022, with a $291 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLOB now has a Market Capitalization of 6.66B and an Enterprise Value of 6.46B. As of this moment, Globant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLOB has reached a high of $240.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $144.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 180.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GLOB has traded an average of 423.70K shares per day and 417.14k over the past ten days. A total of 42.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.02M. Insiders hold about 2.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GLOB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 806.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 922.19k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.85 and $5.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.74. EPS for the following year is $7.06, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.82 and $6.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $471.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $474.8M to a low estimate of $470.01M. As of the current estimate, Globant S.A.’s year-ago sales were $401.38M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $495.26M, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $500M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.