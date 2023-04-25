Are Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) closed at $68.00 up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $67.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1379700 shares were traded. TXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Textron Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 31, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when DONNELLY SCOTT C sold 222,319 shares for $73.35 per share. The transaction valued at 16,307,179 led to the insider holds 683,136 shares of the business.

Connor Frank T sold 63,361 shares of TXT for $4,647,735 on Feb 21. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 151,455 shares after completing the transaction at $73.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXT now has a Market Capitalization of 13.91B and an Enterprise Value of 15.44B. As of this moment, Textron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXT has reached a high of $76.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TXT has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1.35M over the past ten days. A total of 208.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.14M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TXT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.86M, compared to 4.2M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TXT is 0.08, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.15. The current Payout Ratio is 2.00% for TXT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $5.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.32 and $4.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.65B. As of the current estimate, Textron Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.93B, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.08B, a decrease of -2.50% over than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.05B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.94B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.42B and the low estimate is $13.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.