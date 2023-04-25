As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) offers stability

The closing price of BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) was $5.70 for the day, down -1.21% from the previous closing price of $5.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 750425 shares were traded. BRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRSP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 18, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.50.

On December 17, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $11.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on December 17, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when DigitalBridge Group, Inc. sold 34,911,944 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 209,471,664 led to the insider holds 79,001 shares of the business.

Witt Andrew Elmore bought 10,000 shares of BRSP for $71,800 on Jun 16. The insider now owns 368,211 shares after completing the transaction at $7.18 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, RICE CATHERINE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $7.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,316 and bolstered with 65,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRSP now has a Market Capitalization of 716.00M and an Enterprise Value of 3.60B. As of this moment, BrightSpire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRSP has reached a high of $9.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.23.

Shares Statistics:

BRSP traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 129.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.10M. Insiders hold about 1.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BRSP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 1.68M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, BRSP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.00.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.2M to a low estimate of $30.83M. As of the current estimate, BrightSpire Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.39M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.72M, a decrease of -0.10% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.98M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.1M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135.8M and the low estimate is $126M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.