As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) offers stability

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) closed the day trading at $42.68 down -1.00% from the previous closing price of $43.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2808544 shares were traded. DELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DELL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

On October 31, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $39.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 31, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Rothberg Richard J sold 200,958 shares for $45.36 per share. The transaction valued at 9,115,455 led to the insider holds 149,379 shares of the business.

Rios Brunilda sold 22,042 shares of DELL for $964,999 on Apr 17. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18,647 shares after completing the transaction at $43.78 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Sweet Thomas W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 283,388 shares for $40.14 each. As a result, the insider received 11,375,194 and left with 211,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DELL now has a Market Capitalization of 30.42B and an Enterprise Value of 51.40B. As of this moment, Dell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DELL has reached a high of $52.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DELL traded about 4.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DELL traded about 5.3M shares per day. A total of 716.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.26M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DELL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.67M, compared to 6.96M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

DELL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.48, up from 1.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%. The current Payout Ratio is 39.90% for DELL, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 27, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1806:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $1.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $5.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.29. EPS for the following year is $6.18, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.79 and $5.83.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $20.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.81B to a low estimate of $20.05B. As of the current estimate, Dell Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.12B, an estimated decrease of -22.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.22B, a decrease of -19.70% over than the figure of -$22.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.98B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $85.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.3B, down -14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.64B and the low estimate is $87.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.