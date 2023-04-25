As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) offers stability

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) closed the day trading at $5.70 down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $5.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2659436 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IOVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $14.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 70,150 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 10,000,000 shares of IOVA for $65,000,000 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 18,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, MCPEAK MERRILL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,100 and bolstered with 238,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 846.92M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $17.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IOVA traded about 4.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IOVA traded about 2.78M shares per day. A total of 164.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.93% stake in the company. Shares short for IOVA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 25.07M with a Short Ratio of 25.07M, compared to 19.33M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.18% and a Short% of Float of 11.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.49 and a low estimate of -$1.52, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$2.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$4.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.45. EPS for the following year is -$1.62, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$2.4.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $429.66M and the low estimate is $33.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 411.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.