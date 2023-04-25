Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) closed at $11.97 in the last session, down -0.17% from day before closing price of $11.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716594 shares were traded. BANC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.85.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BANC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 23, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On July 08, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $19.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 08, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Barker James Andrew bought 15,000 shares for $13.50 per share. The transaction valued at 202,491 led to the insider holds 139,680 shares of the business.

Barker James Andrew bought 35,000 shares of BANC for $578,676 on Jan 25. The Director now owns 124,680 shares after completing the transaction at $16.53 per share. On Jan 24, another insider, Barker James Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,435 shares for $16.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 222,154 and bolstered with 89,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BANC now has a Market Capitalization of 700.47M. As of this moment, Banc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BANC has reached a high of $19.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BANC traded on average about 551.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 563.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.76% stake in the company. Shares short for BANC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.06M, compared to 1.14M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BANC is 0.40, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.64M to a low estimate of $72.7M. As of the current estimate, Banc of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.3M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.52M, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BANC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $334.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $310.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.37M, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $322.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.33M and the low estimate is $291.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.