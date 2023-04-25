Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed at $17.60 in the last session, up 0.11% from day before closing price of $17.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2449324 shares were traded. BMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BMBL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On March 17, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Blackstone Holdings III GP Man sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 per share. The transaction valued at 260,532,750 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P. sold 11,750,000 shares of BMBL for $260,532,750 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.17 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BTOA – NQ L.L.C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 each. As a result, the insider received 260,532,750 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMBL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.41B and an Enterprise Value of 2.65B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -202.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $39.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BMBL traded on average about 2.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.75M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.98% stake in the company. Shares short for BMBL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.06M, compared to 5.77M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 8.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $241.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $244.3M to a low estimate of $239.35M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $211.2M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $256.53M, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $262.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $903.5M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.