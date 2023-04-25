CME Group Inc. (CME) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) closed the day trading at $187.22 down -1.32% from the previous closing price of $189.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1272264 shares were traded. CME stock price reached its highest trading level at $190.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CME, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 203.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $212 to $200.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $220.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2022, with a $220 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 195 shares for $186.45 per share. The transaction valued at 36,337 led to the insider holds 250,063 shares of the business.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R bought 298 shares of CME for $55,195 on Mar 27. The Director now owns 249,869 shares after completing the transaction at $185.32 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13 shares for $185.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,433 and bolstered with 2,225 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CME now has a Market Capitalization of 68.92B and an Enterprise Value of 69.54B. As of this moment, CME’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CME has reached a high of $223.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $162.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 186.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 184.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CME traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CME traded about 1.25M shares per day. A total of 358.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.12M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CME as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 4.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

CME’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.40, up from 4.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 54.00% for CME, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.47 and a low estimate of $2.29, while EPS last year was $2.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.14, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.2 and $8.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.67. EPS for the following year is $8.85, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.52 and $8.28.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.4B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.43B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, CME Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.29B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.02B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.79B and the low estimate is $4.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.