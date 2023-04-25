CNM (Core & Main Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) closed at $25.67 in the last session, down -0.31% from day before closing price of $25.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 926330 shares were traded. CNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when CD&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares for $22.15 per share. The transaction valued at 318,468,981 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

LeClair Stephen O sold 40,000 shares of CNM for $996,472 on Apr 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 73,692 shares after completing the transaction at $24.91 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Whittenburg Mark G, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 31,204 shares for $25.06 each. As a result, the insider received 781,832 and left with 10,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.88B and an Enterprise Value of 5.34B. As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNM has reached a high of $26.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNM traded on average about 962.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 172.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.10M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.23% stake in the company. Shares short for CNM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.14M with a Short Ratio of 10.14M, compared to 9.38M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 15.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.16 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.6B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.68B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, Core & Main Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.81B, a decrease of -2.80% less than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.62B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.65B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.17B and the low estimate is $6.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.