Considering Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $36.93 in the prior trading day, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) closed at $35.72, down -3.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938072 shares were traded. IONS stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IONS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On December 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Baroldi Joseph sold 3,880 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 141,631 led to the insider holds 10,571 shares of the business.

Cadoret-Manier Onaiza sold 2,582 shares of IONS for $94,250 on Apr 18. The EVP, Chf GL Pdt Str & Oper Ofc now owns 24,312 shares after completing the transaction at $36.50 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Birchler Brian, who serves as the EVP, Corp and Development Ops of the company, sold 672 shares for $36.50 each. As a result, the insider received 24,530 and left with 36,528 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.32B and an Enterprise Value of 4.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $48.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 858.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 837.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.39M with a Short Ratio of 7.39M, compared to 8.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.37. EPS for the following year is -$3.28, with 19 analysts recommending between -$2.04 and -$4.28.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $128.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $143M to a low estimate of $108M. As of the current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142M, an estimated decrease of -9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.28M, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of -$9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $491M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $597.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $654.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $802.91M and the low estimate is $483.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.