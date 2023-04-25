Considering Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) closed at $11.61 in the last session, up 1.31% from day before closing price of $11.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600363 shares were traded. NWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NWBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On May 06, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Laws Richard K sold 2,348 shares for $12.97 per share. The transaction valued at 30,454 led to the insider holds 47,580 shares of the business.

Reitzes Mark T. bought 770 shares of NWBI for $9,947 on Mar 13. The SEVP, Commercial Banking now owns 33,240 shares after completing the transaction at $12.92 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Reitzes Mark T., who serves as the SEVP, Commercial Banking of the company, bought 1,959 shares for $12.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,972 and bolstered with 32,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWBI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.47B. As of this moment, Northwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWBI has reached a high of $15.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NWBI traded on average about 822.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 598.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWBI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.82M with a Short Ratio of 9.82M, compared to 10.29M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.73% and a Short% of Float of 10.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NWBI is 0.80, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.33. The current Payout Ratio is 75.90% for NWBI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2009 when the company split stock in a 225:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $116.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $119.2M to a low estimate of $115.24M. As of the current estimate, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.62M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.35M, an increase of 16.00% less than the figure of $29.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $118.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.35M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $469.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $463.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $465.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.68M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $473.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $481.1M and the low estimate is $461.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.