Considering Samsara Inc. (IOT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) closed at $21.24 in the last session, down -4.15% from day before closing price of $22.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2228748 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IOT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On March 23, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $19.

On March 16, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on March 16, 2023, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Bicket John sold 90,295 shares for $21.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,982,752 led to the insider holds 27,807 shares of the business.

Biswas Sanjit sold 89,800 shares of IOT for $1,971,819 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 91,438 shares after completing the transaction at $21.96 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Bicket John, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 36,671 shares for $19.70 each. As a result, the insider received 722,378 and left with 27,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOT now has a Market Capitalization of 10.06B and an Enterprise Value of 9.50B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $22.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.30.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IOT traded on average about 3.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 521.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.67M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.4M with a Short Ratio of 10.40M, compared to 5.91M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $191.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $200M to a low estimate of $190.7M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.65M, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.17M, an increase of 31.00% less than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199.58M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $869M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $841.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $846.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.5M, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.