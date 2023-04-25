Considering Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $7.99 in the prior trading day, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) closed at $7.96, down -0.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1206769 shares were traded. VIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VIV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIV now has a Market Capitalization of 13.28B and an Enterprise Value of 16.64B. As of this moment, Telefonica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIV has reached a high of $10.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 426.41M. Insiders hold about 88.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.38M, compared to 6.85M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VIV’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.66, compared to 1.02 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.05.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.41B to a low estimate of $2.41B. As of the current estimate, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, a decrease of -5.30% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.28B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.95B and the low estimate is $9.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.