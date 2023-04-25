DRH (DiamondRock Hospitality Company): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $8.11 in the prior trading day, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) closed at $8.10, down -0.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896028 shares were traded. DRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DRH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $9 from $10.50 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Brugger Mark W sold 24,310 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 243,100 led to the insider holds 2,396,099 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.70B and an Enterprise Value of 2.93B. As of this moment, DiamondRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRH has reached a high of $11.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 211.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DRH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.65M with a Short Ratio of 9.65M, compared to 4.69M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DRH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.06, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $235.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $252.62M to a low estimate of $224.48M. As of the current estimate, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s year-ago sales were $196.83M, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $296.23M, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $323.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $280.08M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.