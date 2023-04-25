EBR (Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s stock clocked out at $6.81, up 2.71% from its previous closing price of $6.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1293545 shares were traded. EBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.57.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EBR’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBR now has a Market Capitalization of 15.77B and an Enterprise Value of 23.18B. As of this moment, Centrais’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EBR traded 1.58M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02B. Shares short for EBR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 1.65M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.49, EBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.97B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.58B and the low estimate is $6.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.