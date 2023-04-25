GT (The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) closed at $10.66 up 1.04% from its previous closing price of $10.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2035923 shares were traded. GT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.10B and an Enterprise Value of 10.78B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GT has reached a high of $15.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GT has traded an average of 4.38M shares per day and 3.07M over the past ten days. A total of 284.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.70M. Insiders hold about 0.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 13.18M with a Short Ratio of 13.18M, compared to 13.09M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.04%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 04, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.17B to a low estimate of $4.93B. As of the current estimate, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s year-ago sales were $4.91B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.41B, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.34B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.8B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.96B and the low estimate is $21.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.