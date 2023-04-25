How is Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (NYSE: DEA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) closed at $13.92 in the last session, down -0.07% from day before closing price of $13.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705568 shares were traded. DEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.80.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DEA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 169.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 298.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $14.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $15.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 2.53B. As of this moment, Easterly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 174.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DEA traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.63M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DEA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.93M with a Short Ratio of 5.93M, compared to 7.34M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 9.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DEA is 1.06, which was 1.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.25.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $70.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.49M to a low estimate of $68.5M. As of the current estimate, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.3M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.15M, a decrease of -2.20% less than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.67M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $305.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.61M, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $292.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300.68M and the low estimate is $277.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.