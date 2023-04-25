How is Foot Locker Inc.’s (NYSE: FL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) closed at $41.90 in the last session, up 1.75% from day before closing price of $41.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2333697 shares were traded. FL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.36.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 21, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Cipriano Giovanna sold 25,554 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,149,930 led to the insider holds 28,791 shares of the business.

Maurer John A sold 2,000 shares of FL for $90,140 on Feb 01. The VP, Treasurer now owns 21,221 shares after completing the transaction at $45.07 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Maurer John A, who serves as the VP, Treasurer of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $42.01 each. As a result, the insider received 147,035 and left with 23,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.85B and an Enterprise Value of 6.54B. As of this moment, Foot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FL has reached a high of $47.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FL traded on average about 2.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 93.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FL as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.57M with a Short Ratio of 8.57M, compared to 8.86M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.17% and a Short% of Float of 16.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FL is 1.60, which was 1.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 41.50% for FL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1990 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.05 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $4.16, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.05B to a low estimate of $1.95B. As of the current estimate, Foot Locker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.17B, an estimated decrease of -8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92B, a decrease of -7.00% over than the figure of -$8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.76B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.96B and the low estimate is $7.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.