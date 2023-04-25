How is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s (NYSE: HLF) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $14.89 in the prior trading day, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) closed at $14.59, down -2.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1373657 shares were traded. HLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.30.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 12, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Mulligan Donal L bought 15,000 shares for $19.32 per share. The transaction valued at 289,800 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

L’Helias Sophie bought 8,500 shares of HLF for $165,620 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 17,060 shares after completing the transaction at $19.48 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, JOHNSON MICHAEL, who serves as the Chairman & interim CEO of the company, bought 19,675 shares for $12.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,646 and bolstered with 275,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B and an Enterprise Value of 3.93B. As of this moment, Herbalife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLF has reached a high of $30.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 843.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 97.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.62M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.93% stake in the company. Shares short for HLF as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.77M with a Short Ratio of 11.77M, compared to 11.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.92% and a Short% of Float of 13.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 17, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $4 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated decrease of -9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, a decrease of -8.70% over than the figure of -$9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.11B and the low estimate is $4.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.