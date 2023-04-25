How is Humana Inc.’s (NYSE: HUM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $491.21 in the prior trading day, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) closed at $501.73, up 2.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040774 shares were traded. HUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $504.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $490.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $597.

On December 13, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $575 to $652.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $514 to $576.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when BROUSSARD BRUCE D sold 17,575 shares for $505.85 per share. The transaction valued at 8,890,233 led to the insider holds 70,040 shares of the business.

Huval Timothy S. sold 2,628 shares of HUM for $1,341,080 on Feb 27. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 4,968 shares after completing the transaction at $510.30 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Ventura Joseph C, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,048 shares for $507.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,040,328 and left with 4,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUM now has a Market Capitalization of 66.76B and an Enterprise Value of 73.12B. As of this moment, Humana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUM has reached a high of $571.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $410.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 501.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 503.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 940.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 125.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HUM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 2.02M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HUM’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.15, compared to 3.54 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 14.20% for HUM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 1991 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.46 and a low estimate of $8.98, while EPS last year was $8.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.07, with high estimates of $9.66 and low estimates of $8.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.64 and $28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $28.12. EPS for the following year is $32, with 23 analysts recommending between $33.17 and $31.14.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $26.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.73B to a low estimate of $25.39B. As of the current estimate, Humana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.08B, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.26B, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.46B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $92.99B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.85B and the low estimate is $107.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.