How is Mattel Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MAT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $17.39 in the prior trading day, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) closed at $17.21, down -1.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1566323 shares were traded. MAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $26.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $31.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.30B and an Enterprise Value of 8.21B. As of this moment, Mattel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAT has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 354.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MAT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.26M with a Short Ratio of 11.26M, compared to 12.46M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MAT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 20, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $740.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $768.26M to a low estimate of $695M. As of the current estimate, Mattel Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $981.51M, a decrease of -20.60% over than the figure of -$28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $807M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.43B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.84B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.