HTGC (Hercules Capital Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1111898 shares were traded. HTGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HTGC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14.50 to $10.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Loo Wade bought 4,000 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 47,800 led to the insider holds 8,059 shares of the business.

Bluestein Scott sold 100,000 shares of HTGC for $1,416,000 on Nov 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 946,621 shares after completing the transaction at $14.16 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Loo Wade, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 24 shares for $15.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 375 and bolstered with 3,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTGC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.70B. As of this moment, Hercules’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTGC has reached a high of $17.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HTGC traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 130.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HTGC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.94M with a Short Ratio of 8.94M, compared to 6.06M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.55% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HTGC is 1.56, which was 1.43 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.64.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.89. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $102.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.94M to a low estimate of $91.7M. As of the current estimate, Hercules Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.16M, an estimated increase of 57.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.16M, an increase of 47.20% less than the figure of $57.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $488.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $378.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.69M, up 33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $443.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $531.1M and the low estimate is $393.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.