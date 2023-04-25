I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD).

After finishing at $11.45 in the prior trading day, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) closed at $11.49, up 0.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1187628 shares were traded. FOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Crowley John F sold 6,044 shares for $11.66 per share. The transaction valued at 70,502 led to the insider holds 974,449 shares of the business.

Campbell Bradley L sold 11,700 shares of FOLD for $131,207 on Apr 03. The President & CEO now owns 823,454 shares after completing the transaction at $11.21 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Crowley John F, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 6,044 shares for $11.22 each. As a result, the insider received 67,787 and left with 980,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.17B and an Enterprise Value of 3.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $13.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 289.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.96M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.76% stake in the company. Shares short for FOLD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 19.98M with a Short Ratio of 19.98M, compared to 18.09M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.07% and a Short% of Float of 7.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $83.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.57M to a low estimate of $80.58M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.72M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.97M, an increase of 11.40% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $416.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $358.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $394.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.23M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $553.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $656.9M and the low estimate is $440.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.