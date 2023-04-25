I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN).

The price of PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) closed at $29.59 in the last session, down -0.17% from day before closing price of $29.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1063480 shares were traded. PENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PENN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on April 21, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $36 from $39 previously.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Reibstein Saul sold 39,457 shares for $33.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,317,469 led to the insider holds 37,055 shares of the business.

Snowden Jay A sold 163,475 shares of PENN for $4,923,867 on Dec 27. The President and CEO now owns 604,527 shares after completing the transaction at $30.12 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Reibstein Saul, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,086 shares for $38.03 each. As a result, the insider received 193,421 and left with 34,663 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PENN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.69B and an Enterprise Value of 16.00B. As of this moment, PENN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has reached a high of $39.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PENN traded on average about 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PENN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 14.2M with a Short Ratio of 14.20M, compared to 12.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.01% and a Short% of Float of 12.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.56B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.62B, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.59B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.91B and the low estimate is $6.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.