I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in XP Inc. (XP).

The price of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) closed at $13.73 in the last session, up 2.08% from day before closing price of $13.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2534703 shares were traded. XP stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $15 from $27 previously.

On August 11, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $23.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $31.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XP now has a Market Capitalization of 6.89B and an Enterprise Value of 4.83B. As of this moment, XP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XP has reached a high of $26.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XP traded on average about 6.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 547.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 388.21M. Insiders hold about 19.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.28M with a Short Ratio of 21.28M, compared to 18.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 6.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.87 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $607M. It ranges from a high estimate of $627.57M to a low estimate of $570.35M. As of the current estimate, XP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $583.69M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $690.7M, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $730.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $650.31M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.72B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.83B and the low estimate is $3.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.