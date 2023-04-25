In spite of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTCT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $52.85, down -4.14% from its previous closing price of $55.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668464 shares were traded. PTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTCT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On December 14, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $35.

On September 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Klein Matthew B. sold 1,211 shares for $52.04 per share. The transaction valued at 63,025 led to the insider holds 102,645 shares of the business.

Pauwels Eric sold 732 shares of PTCT for $38,096 on Apr 18. The CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER now owns 64,805 shares after completing the transaction at $52.04 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Boulding Mark Elliott, who serves as the EXEC. VP AND CLO of the company, sold 61,923 shares for $51.42 each. As a result, the insider received 3,183,830 and left with 75,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTCT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.55B and an Enterprise Value of 3.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTCT has reached a high of $55.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTCT traded 699.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 767.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.37% stake in the company. Shares short for PTCT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$2.15, while EPS last year was -$1.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.57, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$2.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.68 and -$8.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.54. EPS for the following year is -$3.92, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.21 and -$7.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $205.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $287.6M to a low estimate of $178.4M. As of the current estimate, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $148.74M, an estimated increase of 38.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $207.25M, an increase of 25.20% less than the figure of $38.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $224.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.43M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $983M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $885.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $947.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.8M, up 35.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $947.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $821.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.