In the case of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), what’s next?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) closed the day trading at $42.38 down -0.66% from the previous closing price of $42.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 645157 shares were traded. CM stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CM now has a Market Capitalization of 38.97B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CM has reached a high of $58.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CM traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CM traded about 871.47k shares per day. A total of 906.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 899.98M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 19.21M with a Short Ratio of 19.21M, compared to 8.08M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

CM’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.49, up from 3.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.05.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $5.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.15. EPS for the following year is $5.07, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.29 and $3.93.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $4.14B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.24B to a low estimate of $4.03B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s year-ago sales were $4.03B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.27B, an increase of 2.20% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.25B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.41B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.51B and the low estimate is $17.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.