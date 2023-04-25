In the case of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI), what’s next?

The closing price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) was $62.25 for the day, down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $62.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 893856 shares were traded. ITCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On August 22, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $49.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $74 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L sold 10,000 shares for $63.00 per share. The transaction valued at 630,000 led to the insider holds 9,345 shares of the business.

Neumann Mark sold 15,604 shares of ITCI for $847,380 on Mar 28. The EVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 45,339 shares after completing the transaction at $54.31 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Mates Sharon, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 20,565 shares for $44.99 each. As a result, the insider received 925,275 and left with 1,130,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITCI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.59B and an Enterprise Value of 5.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has reached a high of $63.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.84.

Shares Statistics:

ITCI traded an average of 825.90K shares per day over the past three months and 830.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITCI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 3.31M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$1.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.3M to a low estimate of $87M. As of the current estimate, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35M, an estimated increase of 160.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.44M, an increase of 89.70% less than the figure of $160.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $108.46M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $474.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $434.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $447.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $250.31M, up 78.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $654.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $735M and the low estimate is $560.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.