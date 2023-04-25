In the case of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK), what’s next?

The closing price of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) was $27.35 for the day, up 2.43% from the previous closing price of $26.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1913599 shares were traded. AZEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AZEK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 578.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on April 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $33 from $27 previously.

On April 19, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $31.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 30, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Singh Jesse G sold 7,000 shares for $21.95 per share. The transaction valued at 153,650 led to the insider holds 43,000 shares of the business.

Singh Jesse G sold 13,000 shares of AZEK for $295,360 on Mar 14. The CEO and President now owns 254,793 shares after completing the transaction at $22.72 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Skelly Jonathan, who serves as the Pres. Residential Segment of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $23.83 each. As a result, the insider received 476,600 and left with 216,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZEK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.74B and an Enterprise Value of 4.25B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 133.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.78.

Shares Statistics:

AZEK traded an average of 1.71M shares per day over the past three months and 1.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.47M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.09% stake in the company. Shares short for AZEK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.21M with a Short Ratio of 7.21M, compared to 6.24M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $370.64M to a low estimate of $312.3M. As of the current estimate, The AZEK Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $396.25M, an estimated decrease of -10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $372.33M, a decrease of -5.70% over than the figure of -$10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $397.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.3M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.