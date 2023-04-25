In What Direction Will ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (NYSE:ARR) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) was $5.14 for the day, down -1.15% from the previous closing price of $5.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3618529 shares were traded. ARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.07.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $9.50 from $11 previously.

On July 14, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Zimmer Jeffrey J sold 33,378 shares for $5.82 per share. The transaction valued at 194,313 led to the insider holds 193,476 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has reached a high of $7.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.97.

Shares Statistics:

ARR traded an average of 6.44M shares per day over the past three months and 3.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.83M with a Short Ratio of 15.83M, compared to 13.51M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.22% and a Short% of Float of 9.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, ARR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.26.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $253.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $130.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107.64M, up 91.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $233.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $312.05M and the low estimate is $154.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.