In What Direction Will Federated Hermes Inc.’s (NYSE:FHI) Stock Goes From Here?

Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE: FHI) closed the day trading at $42.59 down -0.68% from the previous closing price of $42.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671393 shares were traded. FHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FHI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $47 from $35 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $40.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $198.50 to $28.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Dudiak Dolores D sold 65 shares for $39.74 per share. The transaction valued at 2,583 led to the insider holds 75,452 shares of the business.

Uhlman Paul A sold 14,256 shares of FHI for $556,933 on Mar 07. The Vice President now owns 370,073 shares after completing the transaction at $39.07 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Nusseibeh Saker Anwar, who serves as the CEO, Hermes Fund Managers Ltd. of the company, sold 9,933 shares for $39.12 each. As a result, the insider received 388,591 and left with 256,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.74B and an Enterprise Value of 3.68B. As of this moment, Federated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FHI has reached a high of $45.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FHI traded about 914.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FHI traded about 973.85k shares per day. A total of 85.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.78M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FHI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 2.37M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Dividends & Splits

FHI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 1.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.66. The current Payout Ratio is 40.30% for FHI, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.42 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.51.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $387.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $395.86M to a low estimate of $380.3M. As of the current estimate, Federated Hermes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $324.76M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $397.5M, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $413.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.35M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.45B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.