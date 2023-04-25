Invest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) closed at $204.79 in the last session, down -2.15% from day before closing price of $209.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648261 shares were traded. ALNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $209.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $203.81.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALNY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $243.

On January 18, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $310.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Franchini Indrani Lall sold 3,500 shares for $210.00 per share. The transaction valued at 735,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Garg Pushkal sold 18,072 shares of ALNY for $3,614,400 on Mar 03. The CMO & EVP Dev & Med Affairs now owns 4,345 shares after completing the transaction at $200.00 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Tanguler Tolga, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 3,424 shares for $232.14 each. As a result, the insider received 794,854 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALNY now has a Market Capitalization of 25.20B and an Enterprise Value of 24.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $242.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 199.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 205.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALNY traded on average about 838.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 871.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 123.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 5.39M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.22 and a low estimate of -$2.61, while EPS last year was -$2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.67, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$2.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4 and -$8.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.51. EPS for the following year is -$2.47, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.07 and -$6.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $311.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $328.9M to a low estimate of $283.6M. As of the current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $213.26M, an estimated increase of 46.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $331.18M, an increase of 47.30% over than the figure of $46.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $350M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $307.3M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.