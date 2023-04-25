Invest in Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $80.93 in the prior trading day, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) closed at $79.77, down -1.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513127 shares were traded. ASND stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $151 to $108.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASND now has a Market Capitalization of 4.68B and an Enterprise Value of 4.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 83.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 86.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASND has reached a high of $134.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 552.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 781.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.11M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 123.57% stake in the company. Shares short for ASND as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.26M, compared to 3.28M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.03.