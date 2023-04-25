Invest in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) closed at $18.91 in the last session, up 3.79% from day before closing price of $18.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1157384 shares were traded. INSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INSM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On December 07, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $37.

On November 18, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $39.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 18, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Lewis William sold 6,994 shares for $18.00 per share. The transaction valued at 125,892 led to the insider holds 265,067 shares of the business.

Flammer Martina M.D. sold 3,439 shares of INSM for $62,108 on Jan 10. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 72,763 shares after completing the transaction at $18.06 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Adsett Roger, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,194 shares for $17.99 each. As a result, the insider received 57,460 and left with 135,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.27B and an Enterprise Value of 2.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSM has reached a high of $28.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INSM traded on average about 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 962.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 136.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 10.63M with a Short Ratio of 10.63M, compared to 10.42M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 7.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.9 and a low estimate of -$1.26, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.12, with high estimates of -$0.92 and low estimates of -$1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.75 and -$5.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.51. EPS for the following year is -$4.09, with 12 analysts recommending between -$2.7 and -$5.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $63.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.75M to a low estimate of $58.37M. As of the current estimate, Insmed Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $53.11M, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.25M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $298M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $287M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $292.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.36M, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $382.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $499.4M and the low estimate is $323M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.