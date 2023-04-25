Invest in Life Storage Inc. (LSI) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $132.94 in the prior trading day, Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) closed at $133.92, up 0.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538041 shares were traded. LSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 469.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 84.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $123 to $97.

On October 17, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $106.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 17, 2022, with a $106 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Saffire Joseph sold 6,130 shares for $99.73 per share. The transaction valued at 611,345 led to the insider holds 71,921 shares of the business.

Saffire Joseph sold 5,044 shares of LSI for $661,874 on Aug 09. The CEO now owns 61,305 shares after completing the transaction at $131.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSI now has a Market Capitalization of 12.37B and an Enterprise Value of 15.73B. As of this moment, Life’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSI has reached a high of $147.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LSI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LSI’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.36, compared to 4.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.60. The current Payout Ratio is 98.00% for LSI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.72 and $4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.56. EPS for the following year is $4.96, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $4.79.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $268.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $274.57M to a low estimate of $258.16M. As of the current estimate, Life Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $233.49M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $280.94M, an increase of 9.30% less than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $287.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $276.36M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.