Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) closed at $8.09 up 7.01% from its previous closing price of $7.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1958204 shares were traded. VTNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vertex Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 01, 2023, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $14.

On February 08, 2023, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on February 08, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,666 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 533,328 led to the insider holds 5,450,608 shares of the business.

Cowart Benjamin P sold 66,667 shares of VTNR for $552,669 on Apr 11. The CEO and President now owns 5,517,274 shares after completing the transaction at $8.29 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Stratton Christopher Allen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider received 251,928 and left with 66,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTNR now has a Market Capitalization of 691.61M and an Enterprise Value of 834.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTNR has reached a high of $18.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VTNR has traded an average of 2.96M shares per day and 1.97M over the past ten days. A total of 75.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTNR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 21.14M with a Short Ratio of 21.14M, compared to 23.18M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27.94% and a Short% of Float of 31.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.14 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $755.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $815.5M to a low estimate of $683.4M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.22M, an estimated increase of 1,779.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $847.68M, a decrease of -14.50% less than the figure of $1,779.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $954.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $769.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.51B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.