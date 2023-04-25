Is Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) closed at $10.83 in the last session, down -1.63% from day before closing price of $11.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2203880 shares were traded. PACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PACB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 31, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $15 from $13 previously.

On February 02, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 20, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Ericson William W. sold 7,541 shares for $8.90 per share. The transaction valued at 67,115 led to the insider holds 18,795 shares of the business.

HENRY CHRISTIAN O sold 13,769 shares of PACB for $130,709 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 1,222,939 shares after completing the transaction at $9.49 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Van Oene Mark, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 6,268 shares for $9.49 each. As a result, the insider received 59,502 and left with 965,871 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.72B and an Enterprise Value of 2.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 22.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACB has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PACB traded on average about 4.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.9M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 226.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.29M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PACB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 25.1M with a Short Ratio of 25.10M, compared to 23.02M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.16% and a Short% of Float of 12.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.24. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36M to a low estimate of $32.7M. As of the current estimate, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.17M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.79M, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $174.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $172M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $173.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.3M, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $257.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $279M and the low estimate is $230.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.