Is Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) closed at $45.78 in the last session, down -3.62% from day before closing price of $47.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627082 shares were traded. PCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PCRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Brege Laura sold 7,000 shares for $40.72 per share. The transaction valued at 285,040 led to the insider holds 10,147 shares of the business.

MOLLOY ANTHONY sold 546 shares of PCRX for $20,917 on Jan 05. The Chief Lgl & Compliance Officer now owns 19,450 shares after completing the transaction at $38.31 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, MOLLOY ANTHONY, who serves as the Chief Lgl & Compliance Officer of the company, sold 158 shares for $39.09 each. As a result, the insider received 6,177 and left with 19,996 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.91B and an Enterprise Value of 2.39B. As of this moment, Pacira’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 157.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCRX has reached a high of $76.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PCRX traded on average about 542.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 585.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.35M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PCRX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 3.57M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.55% and a Short% of Float of 8.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $158.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.17M to a low estimate of $149.57M. As of the current estimate, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.99M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.31M, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $727.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $720.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $666.82M, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $798.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $827.25M and the low estimate is $769.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.