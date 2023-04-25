Is this a Prime Time To acquire JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) stock

The price of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) closed at $13.88 in the last session, up 0.87% from day before closing price of $13.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1346193 shares were traded. JBGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JBGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 319.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $30 from $38 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Peer Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $26.

On January 05, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $37.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on January 05, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Banerjee Madhumita Moina sold 41,751 shares for $18.14 per share. The transaction valued at 757,363 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Paul David Peter sold 562 shares of JBGS for $11,201 on Dec 09. The Pres. & Chief Operating Off. now owns 1,160 shares after completing the transaction at $19.93 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Stewart Robert Alexander, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 38,591 shares for $19.50 each. As a result, the insider received 752,524 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.69B and an Enterprise Value of 3.89B. As of this moment, JBG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBGS has reached a high of $27.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JBGS traded on average about 1.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JBGS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.06M with a Short Ratio of 8.06M, compared to 5.29M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.03% and a Short% of Float of 9.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JBGS is 0.90, which was 0.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $147.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.05M to a low estimate of $147.05M. As of the current estimate, JBG SMITH Properties’s year-ago sales were $161.97M, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.68M, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.68M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $595.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $595.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $595.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $605.82M, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $576.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $596.46M and the low estimate is $556.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.