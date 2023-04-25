Is this a Prime Time To acquire Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) stock

The price of Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) closed at $0.24 in the last session, down -10.88% from day before closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0351 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607133 shares were traded. SLNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2720 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2403.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLNH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Bottomley John bought 9,000 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 28,860 led to the insider holds 49,000 shares of the business.

Phelan William P bought 7,657 shares of SLNH for $24,968 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 333,407 shares after completing the transaction at $3.26 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Hazelip William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,445 and bolstered with 26,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLNH now has a Market Capitalization of 6.61M and an Enterprise Value of 28.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLNH has reached a high of $9.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2972, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4745.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLNH traded on average about 783.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 764.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.50M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNH as of Mar 30, 2023 were 481.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 266.06k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.