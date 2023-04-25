Is this a Prime Time To acquire Yext Inc. (YEXT) stock

The price of Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) closed at $8.88 in the last session, down -1.44% from day before closing price of $9.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 744920 shares were traded. YEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.80.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YEXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $17 previously.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16.50 to $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Distelburger Brian sold 45,625 shares for $6.13 per share. The transaction valued at 279,595 led to the insider holds 3,070,805 shares of the business.

Distelburger Brian sold 22,800 shares of YEXT for $139,844 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 3,116,430 shares after completing the transaction at $6.13 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Shin Ho, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $6.41 each. As a result, the insider received 128,276 and left with 84,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YEXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 938.28M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YEXT has reached a high of $9.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YEXT traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 122.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.80M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YEXT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.68M, compared to 3.47M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $98.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $98.84M to a low estimate of $98.31M. As of the current estimate, Yext Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.8M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.12M, a decrease of -0.70% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.83M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YEXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $403.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $400.85M, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $426.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440M and the low estimate is $419.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.