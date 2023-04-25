It’s a good day to be an Genpact Limited (G) shareholder

In the latest session, Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) closed at $44.17 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $44.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558845 shares were traded. G stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genpact Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $50 from $55 previously.

On February 14, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $51.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $54.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on January 26, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Tyagarajan N. V. sold 50,000 shares for $44.87 per share. The transaction valued at 2,243,530 led to the insider holds 805,509 shares of the business.

Tyagarajan N. V. sold 50,000 shares of G for $2,258,850 on Apr 05. The President and CEO now owns 805,509 shares after completing the transaction at $45.18 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Tyagarajan N. V., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $45.46 each. As a result, the insider received 2,273,095 and left with 805,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, G now has a Market Capitalization of 8.29B and an Enterprise Value of 9.34B. As of this moment, Genpact’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, G has reached a high of $48.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, G has traded an average of 829.27K shares per day and 752.43k over the past ten days. A total of 183.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.05M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.71% stake in the company. Shares short for G as of Mar 30, 2023 were 644.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 1.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.39%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for G is 0.55, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.94.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Genpact Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for G’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.37B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.25B and the low estimate is $4.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.