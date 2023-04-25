It’s a good day to be an International Game Technology PLC (IGT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, International Game Technology PLC’s stock clocked out at $28.49, down -0.56% from its previous closing price of $28.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2061509 shares were traded. IGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IGT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On May 12, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $26.

On December 17, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2021, with a $43 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IGT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.32B and an Enterprise Value of 10.79B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGT has reached a high of $28.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IGT traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 199.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.87M. Insiders hold about 46.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IGT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 1.9M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, IGT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IGT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2003 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.17 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.62. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, International Game Technology PLC’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $993.02M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.22B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44B and the low estimate is $4.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.