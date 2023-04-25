It’s a good day to be an Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) shareholder

In the latest session, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) closed at $22.29 down -0.09% from its previous closing price of $22.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511945 shares were traded. PPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 10, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Sandri Fabio sold 12,234 shares for $24.36 per share. The transaction valued at 298,020 led to the insider holds 248,111 shares of the business.

Galvanoni Matthew R sold 2,805 shares of PPC for $68,330 on Feb 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,053 shares after completing the transaction at $24.36 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Sandri Fabio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 33,471 shares for $30.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,006,135 and left with 260,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.54B and an Enterprise Value of 8.64B. As of this moment, Pilgrim’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPC has reached a high of $34.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PPC has traded an average of 800.69K shares per day and 454.03k over the past ten days. A total of 236.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PPC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 3.3M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PPC, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of May 05, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $2.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.18B to a low estimate of $3.99B. As of the current estimate, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.24B, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.31B, a decrease of -6.80% less than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.21B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.47B, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.93B and the low estimate is $16.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.