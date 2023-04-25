It’s an appealing income play to consider DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

The price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) closed at $30.25 in the last session, down -0.82% from day before closing price of $30.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636585 shares were traded. DV stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.14.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On March 22, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Grimmig Andrew E sold 40,000 shares for $30.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,220,880 led to the insider holds 55,964 shares of the business.

Desmond Laura sold 11,003 shares of DV for $336,222 on Apr 11. The Director now owns 179,071 shares after completing the transaction at $30.56 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Allais Nicola T, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,607 shares for $26.16 each. As a result, the insider received 42,041 and left with 56,883 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DV now has a Market Capitalization of 4.99B and an Enterprise Value of 4.80B. As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 119.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 61.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.38.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DV traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 831.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 164.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.75M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.74% stake in the company. Shares short for DV as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.83M, compared to 6.09M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.49, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $118.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.61M to a low estimate of $117.6M. As of the current estimate, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.72M, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.42M, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $561.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $555.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $557.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $452.42M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $687.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700M and the low estimate is $667.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.