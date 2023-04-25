It’s an appealing income play to consider Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

After finishing at $20.62 in the prior trading day, Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) closed at $20.41, down -1.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717983 shares were traded. EQC stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EQC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 07, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Shifrin Orrin S sold 50,000 shares for $26.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,347,500 led to the insider holds 184,345 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EQC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.29B and an Enterprise Value of -172.04M. As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 105.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQC has reached a high of $22.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 683.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.24% stake in the company. Shares short for EQC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 2.72M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 7.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EQC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $15.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.01M to a low estimate of $15.01M. As of the current estimate, Equity Commonwealth’s year-ago sales were $16.69M, an estimated decrease of -10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.97M, a decrease of -3.70% over than the figure of -$10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.97M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.14M, down -25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.7M and the low estimate is $35.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.