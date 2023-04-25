It’s an appealing income play to consider Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

After finishing at $148.37 in the prior trading day, Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) closed at $146.83, down -1.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799053 shares were traded. KEYS stock price reached its highest trading level at $148.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KEYS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $189 from $196 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $175 to $202.

On November 03, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $200.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on November 03, 2022, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when NARAYANAN KAILASH sold 500 shares for $178.22 per share. The transaction valued at 89,110 led to the insider holds 26,669 shares of the business.

Nersesian Ronald S. sold 18,069 shares of KEYS for $3,071,730 on Dec 23. The Executive Chair now owns 275,209 shares after completing the transaction at $170.00 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Dockendorff Charles J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,257 shares for $185.06 each. As a result, the insider received 602,753 and left with 52,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEYS now has a Market Capitalization of 27.82B and an Enterprise Value of 27.61B. As of this moment, Keysight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEYS has reached a high of $189.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 160.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 178.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.42M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEYS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 3.4M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.99 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $1.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.21 and $7.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.97. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 14 analysts recommending between $9 and $7.7.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Keysight Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, an increase of 0.40% less than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.35B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.42B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6B and the low estimate is $5.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.