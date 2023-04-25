It’s an appealing income play to consider Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

The price of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) closed at $22.39 in the last session, down -0.71% from day before closing price of $22.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652634 shares were traded. WNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.26.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WNC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 17, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On March 26, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Vertical Research initiated its Buy rating on March 26, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Smith Dustin T sold 41,327 shares for $27.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,126,574 led to the insider holds 59,398 shares of the business.

Pettit Michael N sold 36,020 shares of WNC for $979,384 on Mar 08. The SVP and CFO now owns 81,474 shares after completing the transaction at $27.19 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Page Kevin J, who serves as the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 22,160 shares for $27.15 each. As a result, the insider received 601,644 and left with 70,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WNC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 1.41B. As of this moment, Wabash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has reached a high of $30.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WNC traded on average about 605.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 484.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.03% stake in the company. Shares short for WNC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 3.3M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.33% and a Short% of Float of 10.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WNC is 0.32, which was 0.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 13.80% for WNC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.92. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.26 and $2.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $625.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $630.04M to a low estimate of $621M. As of the current estimate, Wabash National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $546.76M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $728.35M, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $751.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $713M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.92B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.