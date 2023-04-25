It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) stock

The closing price of Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) was $116.12 for the day, up 0.54% from the previous closing price of $115.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3238383 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABNB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $165.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $114 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 2,750 shares for $119.83 per share. The transaction valued at 329,532 led to the insider holds 213,284 shares of the business.

Johnson Belinda J. sold 2,000 shares of ABNB for $240,000 on Apr 18. The Director now owns 5,920 shares after completing the transaction at $120.00 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Gebbia Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $113.50 each. As a result, the insider received 39,725,208 and left with 5,450,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABNB now has a Market Capitalization of 72.13B and an Enterprise Value of 64.85B. As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $163.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.48.

Shares Statistics:

ABNB traded an average of 6.19M shares per day over the past three months and 4.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 635.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.24M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Mar 30, 2023 were 16.3M with a Short Ratio of 16.30M, compared to 19.15M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.96 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.27. EPS for the following year is $3.98, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.88 and $3.13.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 30 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.42B, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.32B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.4B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.19B and the low estimate is $10.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.