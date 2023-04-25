It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) closed the day trading at $30.02 down -2.75% from the previous closing price of $30.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630642 shares were traded. ARWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARWR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Securities on April 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $35 from $21 previously.

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $27.

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $41.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on September 09, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y sold 11,350 shares for $32.65 per share. The transaction valued at 370,578 led to the insider holds 7,867 shares of the business.

GIVEN DOUGLAS B sold 875 shares of ARWR for $28,542 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 13,000 shares after completing the transaction at $32.62 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Waddill William D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 96,000 and left with 28,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARWR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.09B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARWR has reached a high of $48.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARWR traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARWR traded about 951.37k shares per day. A total of 106.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.30M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARWR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 4.62M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$1.07, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.7, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$3.24, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$4.33.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $45.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $102M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.81M, an estimated decrease of -70.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.44M, an increase of 30.90% over than the figure of -$70.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.6M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $408M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $199.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.23M, down -18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $198.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440.1M and the low estimate is $77.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.